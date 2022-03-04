How to Watch Bucks at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, the Bucks are set to hit the road to take on the Bulls in Chicago.

There will be quite a few great games on the schedule for Friday night action around the NBA. With the stretch run ahead of the playoffs underway, teams know how important these wins can be for seeding purposes. One extremely intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Bucks traveling to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Bucks hold a 38-25 record and are once again an NBA Finals contender. Being able to head into Chicago and knock off another contender in the Bulls would be a nice statement to make for the Bucks. Last time out, Milwaukee ended up beating the Heat by a final score of 120-119.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls are just ahead of the Bucks in the standings with a 39-24 record. They, just like the Bucks, have been dominant this season and are led by a star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. In its last game, Chicago lost to the Hawks by a final score of 130-124.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and this game will not disappoint the viewers. These teams will be looking to make a statement with a big win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

