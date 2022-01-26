How to Watch Bucks at Cavaliers

Two Eastern Conference mainstays clash when the Bucks travel to take on the Cavaliers.

After they gave up a big lead against the Hawks in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks have course-corrected, winning their last three games.

They beat the Grizzlies and, more importantly, the Bulls, who they are chasing in the run to the playoffs. They are one game back from being first in the close East standings.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Milwaukee is only half of one game ahead of the Cavaliers, who they square off with tonight. The Cavs have won four of their last five and are truly one of the better teams in the East, even though they sit fifth right now. The job for Cleveland just got that much more difficult as Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable before the start of the game.

He has been dealing with a knee issue, but it has not affected his play much on the court. He is once again a legitimate MVP candidate along with the reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, as well as Joel Embiid and Steph Curry.

This game will only help grow his candidacy. Look forward to this being one of the best matchups of the night regardless of conference.

