How to Watch Bucks at Warriors

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Golden State Warriors in a potential NBA Finals preview today.

This season the Bucks (42-25) and Warriors (45-22) have had to overcome injuries and expectations to get to where they are in the standings, second in the Eastern Conference and third in the Western Conference respectively. Milwaukee is getting another MVP season out of Giannis Antetokounmpo as are Golden State from Stephen Curry, the last two players to win back-to-back MVPs.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WICS - Champaign, IL)

Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors online with fuboTV:

Curry has a historic night in his last outing getting to 20,000 career points and made plays down the stretch to lead Golden State to a win:

Golden State has won two games in a row after dropping five in a row, allowing the Grizzlies to close the gap in the standings.

For Curry, he is the 53rd player ever to score 20,000 points for his career. With a big night, he can pass Antawn Jamison and Tom Chambers in scoring.

On the other side, Milwaukee is a team that is starting to heat up with six straight wins, rising up to the second seed in the Eastern Conference. With their roster getting more and more healthy, the Bucks are just missing a healthy and productive Brook Lopez to complete their puzzle.

During this stretch, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.5 steals plus blocks per game on 59-33-71 splits. He is on another MVP trajectory.

In the first game between these teams, Milwaukee jumped out to a 77-38 lead at the half and cruised to an easy win.





