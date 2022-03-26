How to Watch Bucks at Grizzlies

The Bucks are set to head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in an intriguing Saturday night matchup.

There are quite a few good games for NBA fans to watch on the schedule for Saturday. With the final push towards the playoffs underway, teams around the league are still jockeying for seeding and play-in opportunities. One of the top games to watch this evening will feature the Bucks hitting the road to take on the Grizzlies in Memphis.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Bucks hold a 46-27 record, which currently has them as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, Milwaukee feels good about its chances to make another postseason run. Last time out, the Bucks ended up beating the Wizards by a final score of 114-102.

On the other side of this matchup, the Grizzlies have become one of the top contenders in the West. Memphis is 51-23 and is the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Grizzlies are coming off of a massive 133-103 victory over the Pacers in their last game.

Both of these teams have the potential to be legitimate NBA Finals contenders. Fans will not want to miss watching these two teams go at it. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.