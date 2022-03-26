How to Watch Bucks at Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bucks are set to head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in an intriguing Saturday night matchup.

There are quite a few good games for NBA fans to watch on the schedule for Saturday. With the final push towards the playoffs underway, teams around the league are still jockeying for seeding and play-in opportunities. One of the top games to watch this evening will feature the Bucks hitting the road to take on the Grizzlies in Memphis.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Bucks hold a 46-27 record, which currently has them as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, Milwaukee feels good about its chances to make another postseason run. Last time out, the Bucks ended up beating the Wizards by a final score of 114-102.

On the other side of this matchup, the Grizzlies have become one of the top contenders in the West. Memphis is 51-23 and is the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Grizzlies are coming off of a massive 133-103 victory over the Pacers in their last game.

Both of these teams have the potential to be legitimate NBA Finals contenders. Fans will not want to miss watching these two teams go at it. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17955555
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Heat

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17950486
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17945267
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch EntroBox: Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17716287
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_12141481
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17961718
NBA

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy