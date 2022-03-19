How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

On Saturday in NBA action, the Bucks are set to take on the Timberwolves in what should be a very entertaining matchup.

The 2021-22 NBA season is in the final stretch run ahead of the playoffs and teams are jockeying for playoff positioning. With that in mind, there will be a few must-watch games on Saturday around the league. One of those matchups will feature the Bucks traveling to Minnesota to face off against the Timberwolves.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Prior to tonight's game, the Bucks are 44-26 and are once again one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, this team is going to be an NBA Finals contender every year. Milwaukee is coming off of a 135-126 win over the Kings in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves are 41-30 and have been a pleasant surprise in the West. For years now, Minnesota has been an afterthought, but they are starting to look like a team that could be a tough out in the playoffs. The Timberwolves ended up beating the Lakers by a final score of 124-104 in their last outing.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom on their rosters. Fans will not want to miss seeing them go head-to-head. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.