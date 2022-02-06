How to Watch Bucks at Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to break out of their four-game losing streak tonight against the Bucks after their recent trade with the Clippers.

The Bucks largely bounced back from one of their worst losses on the season against the Nuggets last Sunday. They last played the Wizards, beating them for their sixth-straight loss for a final of 112-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way once again, securing a triple-double.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They're in fourth place in the Eastern Conference but are still keeping pace at only a game-and-a-half out of first place. They might not be as dominant as last year's title run, but this team is going to contend deep in the season regardless.

They have another great opportunity tonight to improve upon their record tonight playing the shorthanded Trail Blazers. The Blazers have lost four games in a row and are looking to shake things up after Dame Lillard will be out for some time to come.

They did just that by trading for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson from the Clippers. Los Angeles needs reinforcements of their own with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out indefinitely. Norman Powell and Robert Covington are headed to LA.

We'll get our first look to see how much the trade helps tonight.

