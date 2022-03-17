How to Watch Bucks at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending champion Bucks look to continue their dominance of the Kings while chasing the top spot in the East.

The Bucks (43-26) have won seven of their last eight and climbed to second place in the turbulent Eastern Conference and will visit the Kings (25-45) on Wednesday night looking for their 12th straight win over the perennial Western Conference also-ran.

Milwaukee evened its record at 1-1 on their four-game road trip with a 117-111 win against the Jazz on Monday night. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds while Jrue Holiday added 29 points and Khris Middleton dropped in 23.

The Bucks also got a welcome return as Brook Lopez played his first game since Opening Night. Lopez logged 15 minutes off the bench after missing five months following back surgery.

Milwaukee got some bad news on Sunday when reserve wing DeAndre' Bembry was declared out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee. The Bucks are also without key reserve Pat Connaughton, recovering from a broken hand.

De'Aaron Fox scored 34 points as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night with a 112-103 victory over the Bulls to open a four-game homestand. Recently acquired Domantas Sabonis added 22 points as Sacramento's often-leaky defense held Chicago to 40.9% shooting.

The Bucks have won 11 straight against the Kings, including a 133-127 victory in Milwaukee on Jan. 22. Sacramento hasn't beaten the Bucks since Feb. 1, 2016.

