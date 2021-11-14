Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (4-9) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (6-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 221 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bucks

The Hawks record only 2.5 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Bucks give up (109.0).

Atlanta is 3-3 when scoring more than 109.0 points.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-2.

The Bucks put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hawks give up (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Milwaukee is 6-1.

Atlanta has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.

The Hawks average 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Bucks grab per game (10.5).

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 13th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 24.5 points and distributes 9.2 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch