Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (4-9) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (6-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-1.5
221 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bucks
- The Hawks record only 2.5 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Bucks give up (109.0).
- Atlanta is 3-3 when scoring more than 109.0 points.
- When Milwaukee allows fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-2.
- The Bucks put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Hawks give up (110.9).
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Milwaukee is 6-1.
- Atlanta has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.
- The Hawks average 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Bucks grab per game (10.5).
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 13th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 24.5 points and distributes 9.2 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bucks with 3.8 made threes per game.
- Antetokounmpo is at the top of the Milwaukee steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game.
How To Watch
November
14
2021
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)