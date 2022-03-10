Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Milwaukee won 142-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.4 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-25) host Trae Young (sixth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (31-33) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hawks

  • The Bucks score 114.5 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up.
  • Milwaukee is 37-5 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
  • Atlanta is 25-15 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 112.5 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 110.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 25-13 when it scores more than 110.4 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.
  • The Hawks have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
  • This season, Atlanta has a 25-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Young's points (27.8 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Hornets

W 130-106

Home

3/2/2022

Heat

W 120-119

Home

3/4/2022

Bulls

W 118-112

Away

3/6/2022

Suns

W 132-122

Home

3/8/2022

Thunder

W 142-115

Away

3/9/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/12/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Raptors

W 127-100

Home

3/1/2022

Celtics

L 107-98

Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

W 130-124

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

W 117-114

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

L 113-110

Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/16/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/18/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
