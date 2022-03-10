Mar 8, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Milwaukee won 142-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.4 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-25) host Trae Young (sixth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (31-33) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hawks

The Bucks score 114.5 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up.

Milwaukee is 37-5 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Atlanta is 25-15 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.

The Hawks put up an average of 112.5 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 110.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 25-13 when it scores more than 110.4 points.

Milwaukee's record is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.

The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.

The Hawks have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 25-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's points (27.8 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.

Clint Capela's stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Hornets W 130-106 Home 3/2/2022 Heat W 120-119 Home 3/4/2022 Bulls W 118-112 Away 3/6/2022 Suns W 132-122 Home 3/8/2022 Thunder W 142-115 Away 3/9/2022 Hawks - Home 3/12/2022 Warriors - Away 3/14/2022 Jazz - Away 3/16/2022 Kings - Away 3/19/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/22/2022 Bulls - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule