How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.4 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-25) host Trae Young (sixth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (31-33) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hawks
- The Bucks score 114.5 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up.
- Milwaukee is 37-5 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- Atlanta is 25-15 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.
- The Hawks put up an average of 112.5 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 110.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 25-13 when it scores more than 110.4 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has a 25-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.
- Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young's points (27.8 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Hornets
W 130-106
Home
3/2/2022
Heat
W 120-119
Home
3/4/2022
Bulls
W 118-112
Away
3/6/2022
Suns
W 132-122
Home
3/8/2022
Thunder
W 142-115
Away
3/9/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/12/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/14/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/16/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/19/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/22/2022
Bulls
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Raptors
W 127-100
Home
3/1/2022
Celtics
L 107-98
Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
W 130-124
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
W 117-114
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
L 113-110
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/16/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home