How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (5-6) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at TD Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-1.5
211.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks
- The Bucks put up 108.1 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 108.2 the Celtics give up.
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 108.2 points, it is 6-0.
- When Boston gives up fewer than 108.1 points, it is 4-1.
- The Celtics' 108.4 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 107.9 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 107.9 points.
- Milwaukee has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Bucks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 17th.
- The Bucks' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Celtics average.
- The Celtics are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.6 points, 11.8 boards and 6.0 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.7 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Brown is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also collects 6.1 rebounds and racks up 2.5 assists per game.
- The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Al Horford with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.1 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
- Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Horford (2.4 per game).
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)