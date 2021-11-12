Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) defends during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (5-6) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at TD Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -1.5 211.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

The Bucks put up 108.1 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 108.2 the Celtics give up.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 108.2 points, it is 6-0.

When Boston gives up fewer than 108.1 points, it is 4-1.

The Celtics' 108.4 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 107.9 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Boston has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 107.9 points.

Milwaukee has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Bucks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 17th.

The Bucks' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Celtics average.

The Celtics are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.6 points, 11.8 boards and 6.0 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.7 threes per game.

The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

Celtics Players to Watch