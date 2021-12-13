Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers take the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 27.3 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-10) visit Jayson Tatum (eighth, 25.6) and the Boston Celtics (13-14) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -1 222.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

The Bucks put up only 3.5 more points per game (110.8) than the Celtics give up (107.3).

Milwaukee is 17-2 when scoring more than 107.3 points.

When Boston gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-4.

The Celtics' 108.0 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 106.5 the Bucks allow.

Boston has put together an 8-6 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Milwaukee has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Bucks' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.1 more rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.5).

The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch