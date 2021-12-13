Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's best scorers take the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 27.3 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-10) visit Jayson Tatum (eighth, 25.6) and the Boston Celtics (13-14) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Celtics

    Bucks vs Celtics Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -1

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks put up only 3.5 more points per game (110.8) than the Celtics give up (107.3).
    • Milwaukee is 17-2 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
    • When Boston gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-4.
    • The Celtics' 108.0 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 106.5 the Bucks allow.
    • Boston has put together an 8-6 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Milwaukee has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
    • The Bucks' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.1 more rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.5).
    • The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Tatum sits atop the Celtics leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 25.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart's assist statline paces Boston; he records 5.3 assists per game.
    • Tatum is consistent from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Smart (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Robert Williams III (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
