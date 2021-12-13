Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's best scorers take the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 27.3 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-10) visit Jayson Tatum (eighth, 25.6) and the Boston Celtics (13-14) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-1
222.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks
- The Bucks put up only 3.5 more points per game (110.8) than the Celtics give up (107.3).
- Milwaukee is 17-2 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
- When Boston gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-4.
- The Celtics' 108.0 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 106.5 the Bucks allow.
- Boston has put together an 8-6 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Milwaukee has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
- The Bucks' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.1 more rebounds than the Celtics pull down per game (10.5).
- The Celtics are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum sits atop the Celtics leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 25.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart's assist statline paces Boston; he records 5.3 assists per game.
- Tatum is consistent from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Smart (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Robert Williams III (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
