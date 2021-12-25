Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (16-16) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 27.0) and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-13) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 2:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics
- The Bucks record just 3.2 more points per game (110.3) than the Celtics give up (107.1).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 107.1 points, it is 19-3.
- Boston is 13-5 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Celtics' 108.4 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Boston is 11-7.
- Milwaukee is 15-4 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Bucks make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Milwaukee is 19-3 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Celtics have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Boston has put together an 11-5 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum records 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Celtics, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Marcus Smart records more assists than any other Boston player with 5.5 per game. He also scores 10.7 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Smart (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Robert Williams III (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Pacers
W 114-99
Home
12/17/2021
Pelicans
L 116-112
Away
12/18/2021
Cavaliers
L 119-90
Home
12/22/2021
Rockets
W 126-106
Home
12/23/2021
Mavericks
W 102-95
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
-
Home
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
W 117-103
Home
12/17/2021
Warriors
L 111-107
Home
12/18/2021
Knicks
W 114-107
Home
12/20/2021
76ers
L 108-103
Home
12/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 111-101
Home
12/25/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Suns
-
Home
1/2/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home