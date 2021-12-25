Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (16-16) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 27.0) and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-13) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 2:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks record just 3.2 more points per game (110.3) than the Celtics give up (107.1).

When Milwaukee scores more than 107.1 points, it is 19-3.

Boston is 13-5 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Celtics' 108.4 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Boston is 11-7.

Milwaukee is 15-4 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Bucks make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Milwaukee is 19-3 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Celtics have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Boston has put together an 11-5 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum records 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Celtics, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Marcus Smart records more assists than any other Boston player with 5.5 per game. He also scores 10.7 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.

Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.

Smart (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Robert Williams III (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Pacers W 114-99 Home 12/17/2021 Pelicans L 116-112 Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers L 119-90 Home 12/22/2021 Rockets W 126-106 Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks W 102-95 Away 12/25/2021 Celtics - Home 12/28/2021 Magic - Away 12/30/2021 Magic - Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/3/2022 Pistons - Home 1/5/2022 Raptors - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule