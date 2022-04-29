Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks
- The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.
- Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- When Milwaukee allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 32-6.
- The Bucks put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has put together a 48-16 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Boston is 46-22 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank second.
- The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 more rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.2).
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline leads Milwaukee; he records 6.8 assists per game.
- Khris Middleton is the top scorer from distance for the Bucks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).
Celtics vs. Bucks Stats and Ranks
|Celtics Rank
|Celtics Stat
|Bucks Stat
|Bucks Rank
15th
46.6
Field Goal %
46.8
11th
1st
43.4
Field Goal % Allowed
45.6
11th
14th
2036
Assists
1960
18th
14th
1070
Turnovers
1045
12th
19th
591
Steals
623
13th
2nd
478
Blocks
326
27th
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)