Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

The Boston Celtics will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks

The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.

Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 32-6.

The Bucks put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 48-16 record in games it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston is 46-22 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.

The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank second.

The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 more rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.2).

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday's assist statline leads Milwaukee; he records 6.8 assists per game.

Khris Middleton is the top scorer from distance for the Bucks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Celtics vs. Bucks Stats and Ranks