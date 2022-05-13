Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

May 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives the ball again at Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) in the first quarter during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks score 11 more points per game (115.5) than the Celtics allow (104.5).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 48-16.

Boston has a 46-22 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Celtics put up an average of 111.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Boston is 32-5.

Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 49-15 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, one percentage point above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Boston has compiled a 37-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.9 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Khris Middleton, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also collects eight rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.

Robert Williams III has a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10 points and two assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.

Tatum makes three three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.2 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Celtics W 101-89 Away 5/3/2022 Celtics L 109-86 Away 5/7/2022 Celtics W 103-101 Home 5/9/2022 Celtics L 116-108 Home 5/11/2022 Celtics W 110-107 Away 5/13/2022 Celtics - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule