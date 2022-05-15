Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 next to come. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bucks
- The Celtics put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Bucks give up (112.1).
- Boston is 32-5 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 32-6.
- The Bucks score 11.0 more points per game (115.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.5).
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Milwaukee is 48-16.
- Boston has a 46-22 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.
- The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.2).
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo records 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline leads Milwaukee; he racks up 6.8 assists per game.
- Khris Middleton is the top shooter from distance for the Bucks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics vs. Bucks Stats and Ranks
|Celtics Rank
|Celtics Stat
|Bucks Stat
|Bucks Rank
15th
46.6
Field Goal %
46.8
11th
1st
43.4
Field Goal % Allowed
45.6
11th
14th
2036
Assists
1960
18th
14th
1070
Turnovers
1045
12th
19th
591
Steals
623
13th
2nd
478
Blocks
326
27th
