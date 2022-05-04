May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Boston Celtics. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

The Bucks put up 11.0 more points per game (115.5) than the Celtics allow (104.5).

Milwaukee has a 48-16 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.

When Boston allows fewer than 115.5 points, it is 46-22.

The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.

Boston has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Milwaukee has a 49-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Boston is 37-8 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Tatum averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Bulls W 111-81 Away 4/24/2022 Bulls W 119-95 Away 4/27/2022 Bulls W 116-100 Home 5/1/2022 Celtics W 101-89 Away 5/3/2022 Celtics L 109-86 Away 5/7/2022 Celtics - Home 5/9/2022 Celtics - Home 5/11/2022 Celtics - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule