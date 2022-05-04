Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Boston Celtics. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Celtics

  • The Bucks put up 11.0 more points per game (115.5) than the Celtics allow (104.5).
  • Milwaukee has a 48-16 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • When Boston allows fewer than 115.5 points, it is 46-22.
  • The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.
  • Boston has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Bucks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Milwaukee has a 49-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Celtics have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
  • Boston is 37-8 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down 8.0 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
  • Tatum averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Bulls

W 111-81

Away

4/24/2022

Bulls

W 119-95

Away

4/27/2022

Bulls

W 116-100

Home

5/1/2022

Celtics

W 101-89

Away

5/3/2022

Celtics

L 109-86

Away

5/7/2022

Celtics

-

Home

5/9/2022

Celtics

-

Home

5/11/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Nets

W 114-107

Home

4/23/2022

Nets

W 109-103

Away

4/25/2022

Nets

W 116-112

Away

5/1/2022

Bucks

L 101-89

Home

5/3/2022

Bucks

W 109-86

Home

5/7/2022

Bucks

-

Away

5/9/2022

Bucks

-

Away

5/11/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18193306
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Oilers Game 2

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_18179179
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1011289591h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch California vs. Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
imago1011632660h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. Club Universidad Católic

By Ben Macaluso7 minutes ago
imago1006446047h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Independiente del Valle

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy