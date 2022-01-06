Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) play Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Bucks
- The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (107.8).
- Brooklyn is 20-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 19-4.
- The Bucks put up an average of 112.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Brooklyn is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.
- The Nets average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Bucks.
- The Nets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 10th.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 22.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.
- Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, averaging 28.7 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Antetokounmpo with 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.3 per game. He also averages 17.9 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen is the top scorer from distance for the Bucks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
