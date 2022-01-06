Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) play Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Bucks

The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (107.8).

Brooklyn is 20-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 19-4.

The Bucks put up an average of 112.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Brooklyn is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.

The Nets average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Bucks.

The Nets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 10th.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 22.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.

Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, averaging 28.7 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch