Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) play Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Key Stats for Nets vs. Bucks

  • The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (107.8).
  • Brooklyn is 20-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
  • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 19-4.
  • The Bucks put up an average of 112.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Brooklyn is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.
  • The Nets average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Bucks.
  • The Nets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 10th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 22.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.
  • Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, averaging 28.7 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
  • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Antetokounmpo with 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.3 per game. He also averages 17.9 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.
  • Grayson Allen is the top scorer from distance for the Bucks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

26 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes the basket and is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

30 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) shoots over Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy