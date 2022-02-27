How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) battle the Brooklyn Nets (31-29) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Nets
- The Bucks put up only 2.1 more points per game (113.2) than the Nets give up (111.1).
- Milwaukee is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
- Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Nets score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 109.8 the Bucks allow.
- Brooklyn is 25-6 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Nets allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.
- The Nets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 28-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.4 points and 11.2 boards per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills collects 13.2 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.4 rebounds, 6.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn defensively.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Lakers
W 131-116
Away
2/10/2022
Suns
L 131-107
Away
2/14/2022
Trail Blazers
L 122-107
Home
2/15/2022
Pacers
W 128-119
Home
2/17/2022
76ers
L 123-120
Home
2/26/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/28/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
3/4/2022
Bulls
-
Away
3/6/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/8/2022
Thunder
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Heat
L 115-111
Away
2/14/2022
Kings
W 109-85
Home
2/16/2022
Knicks
W 111-106
Away
2/17/2022
Wizards
L 117-103
Home
2/24/2022
Celtics
L 129-106
Home
2/26/2022
Bucks
-
Away
2/28/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/1/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
3/6/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)