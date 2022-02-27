Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) battle the Brooklyn Nets (31-29) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Nets

  • The Bucks put up only 2.1 more points per game (113.2) than the Nets give up (111.1).
  • Milwaukee is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Nets score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 109.8 the Bucks allow.
  • Brooklyn is 25-6 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Nets allow to opponents.
  • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.
  • The Nets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 28-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.4 points and 11.2 boards per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills collects 13.2 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.4 rebounds, 6.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn defensively.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Lakers

W 131-116

Away

2/10/2022

Suns

L 131-107

Away

2/14/2022

Trail Blazers

L 122-107

Home

2/15/2022

Pacers

W 128-119

Home

2/17/2022

76ers

L 123-120

Home

2/26/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/28/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/2/2022

Heat

-

Home

3/4/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/6/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/8/2022

Thunder

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Heat

L 115-111

Away

2/14/2022

Kings

W 109-85

Home

2/16/2022

Knicks

W 111-106

Away

2/17/2022

Wizards

L 117-103

Home

2/24/2022

Celtics

L 129-106

Home

2/26/2022

Bucks

-

Away

2/28/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/1/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

3/6/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

