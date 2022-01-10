Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) talk during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (21-19) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (26-16) at Spectrum Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2.5 235 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks

The Bucks average 112.1 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets give up.

Milwaukee has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Charlotte is 14-2 when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 108.2 the Bucks give up.

Charlotte is 17-10 when it scores more than 108.2 points.

Milwaukee's record is 24-9 when it gives up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 23rd.

The Bucks pull down 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Hornets average (10.6).

The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.4 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch