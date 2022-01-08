Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks

  • The Hornets put up 115.5 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow.
  • Charlotte has a 16-10 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 24-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bucks' 112.1 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hornets give up to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 18-0 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
  • Charlotte's record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Hornets are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank third.
  • The Hornets' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks average per game (10.6).
  • The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.3 boards and administers 7.8 assists per game to go with a 19.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.5 per game while tacking on 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Kelly Oubre Jr., who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 27.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's assist leader is Jrue Holiday with 6.7 per game. He also records 18.4 points per game and tacks on 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Grayson Allen is reliable from deep and leads the Bucks with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Harvard vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

11 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

15 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

16 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

20 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy