The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks

The Hornets put up 115.5 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow.

Charlotte has a 16-10 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.

Milwaukee has a 24-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bucks' 112.1 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hornets give up to opponents.

Milwaukee is 18-0 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Charlotte's record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Hornets are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank third.

The Hornets' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks average per game (10.6).

The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.

Hornets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.3 boards and administers 7.8 assists per game to go with a 19.3 PPG scoring average.

Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.5 per game while tacking on 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Kelly Oubre Jr., who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch