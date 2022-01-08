How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Bucks
- The Hornets put up 115.5 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow.
- Charlotte has a 16-10 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.
- Milwaukee has a 24-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Bucks' 112.1 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hornets give up to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 18-0 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
- Charlotte's record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Hornets are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank third.
- The Hornets' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks average per game (10.6).
- The Bucks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.3 boards and administers 7.8 assists per game to go with a 19.3 PPG scoring average.
- Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.5 per game while tacking on 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Kelly Oubre Jr., who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 27.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's assist leader is Jrue Holiday with 6.7 per game. He also records 18.4 points per game and tacks on 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen is reliable from deep and leads the Bucks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
