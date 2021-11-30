Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (13-8) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (13-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hornets

The Bucks score 5.0 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (114.9).

Milwaukee is 9-0 when scoring more than 114.9 points.

Charlotte is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Hornets average 8.2 more points per game (114.4) than the Bucks give up (106.2).

Charlotte has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.

Milwaukee is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 114.4 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

Milwaukee has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Hornets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Charlotte is 11-5 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.0 points, 11.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball racks up 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Miles Bridges scores 19.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.

Ball is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 1.0 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Magic W 117-108 Home 11/22/2021 Magic W 123-92 Home 11/24/2021 Pistons W 114-93 Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets W 120-109 Away 11/28/2021 Pacers W 118-100 Away 12/1/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Raptors - Away 12/4/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/8/2021 Heat - Away 12/10/2021 Rockets - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule