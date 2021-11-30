Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (13-8) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (13-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hornets

    • The Bucks score 5.0 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (114.9).
    • Milwaukee is 9-0 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • Charlotte is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
    • The Hornets average 8.2 more points per game (114.4) than the Bucks give up (106.2).
    • Charlotte has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
    • Milwaukee is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 114.4 points.
    • This season, the Bucks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
    • Milwaukee has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Hornets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • Charlotte is 11-5 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.0 points, 11.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball racks up 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Miles Bridges scores 19.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
    • Ball is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 1.0 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    W 123-92

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-93

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 120-109

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-103

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    W 106-99

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 133-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    L 146-143

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-119

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
