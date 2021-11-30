Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-8) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (13-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Hornets
- The Bucks score 5.0 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (114.9).
- Milwaukee is 9-0 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- Charlotte is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Hornets average 8.2 more points per game (114.4) than the Bucks give up (106.2).
- Charlotte has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Milwaukee is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 114.4 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- Milwaukee has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Hornets' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Charlotte is 11-5 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.0 points, 11.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Jrue Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball racks up 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, placing him atop the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Miles Bridges scores 19.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
- Ball is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 1.0 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Magic
W 117-108
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
W 123-92
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
W 114-93
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
W 120-109
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
W 118-100
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Wizards
W 109-103
Away
11/24/2021
Magic
W 106-99
Away
11/26/2021
Timberwolves
W 133-115
Home
11/27/2021
Rockets
L 146-143
Away
11/29/2021
Bulls
L 133-119
Away
12/1/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
-
Away