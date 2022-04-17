Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

  • The 115.5 points per game the Bucks put up are just 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (112).
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 112 points, it is 43-7.
  • Chicago is 35-14 when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bulls score an average of 111.6 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.
  • Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 31-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bulls' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
  • This season, Chicago has a 34-16 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan racks up 27.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.6 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Chicago's leader in steals and blocks is Vucevic with one steal and one block per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Mavericks

L 118-112

Home

4/5/2022

Bulls

W 127-106

Away

4/7/2022

Celtics

W 127-121

Home

4/8/2022

Pistons

W 131-101

Away

4/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 133-115

Away

4/17/2022

Bulls

-

Home

4/20/2022

Bulls

-

Home

4/22/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/24/2022

Bulls

-

Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Heat

L 127-109

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

L 127-106

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

L 117-94

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

L 133-117

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-120

Away

4/17/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/20/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/22/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/24/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022
