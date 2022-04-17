Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

The 115.5 points per game the Bucks put up are just 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (112).

When Milwaukee totals more than 112 points, it is 43-7.

Chicago is 35-14 when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bulls score an average of 111.6 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.

Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.

The Bucks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 31-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

This season, Chicago has a 34-16 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan racks up 27.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.6 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.

Chicago's leader in steals and blocks is Vucevic with one steal and one block per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Mavericks L 118-112 Home 4/5/2022 Bulls W 127-106 Away 4/7/2022 Celtics W 127-121 Home 4/8/2022 Pistons W 131-101 Away 4/10/2022 Cavaliers L 133-115 Away 4/17/2022 Bulls - Home 4/20/2022 Bulls - Home 4/22/2022 Bulls - Away 4/24/2022 Bulls - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule