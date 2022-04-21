Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

  • The 115.5 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (112.0).
  • Milwaukee has a 43-7 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • When Chicago gives up fewer than 115.5 points, it is 35-14.
  • The Bulls' 111.6 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.
  • Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.
  • This season, the Bucks have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 31-2 overall.
  • The Bulls' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Chicago is 34-16 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan racks up enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 17.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead Chicago defensively.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Bulls

W 127-106

Away

4/7/2022

Celtics

W 127-121

Home

4/8/2022

Pistons

W 131-101

Away

4/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 133-115

Away

4/17/2022

Bulls

W 93-86

Home

4/20/2022

Bulls

-

Home

4/22/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/24/2022

Bulls

-

Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Bucks

L 127-106

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

L 117-94

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

L 133-117

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-120

Away

4/17/2022

Bucks

L 93-86

Away

4/20/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/22/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/24/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
