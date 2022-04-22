Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Chicago Bulls. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

The 115.5 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (112.0).

Milwaukee is 43-7 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

When Chicago allows fewer than 115.5 points, it is 35-14.

The Bulls' 111.6 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.

Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks average 10.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan's points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.6 points and adds 3.2 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead Chicago on defense.

Bucks vs. Bulls Stats and Ranks