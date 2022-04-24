Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Chicago Bulls. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

  • The 115.5 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (112.0).
  • Milwaukee has a 43-7 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • Chicago has a 35-14 record when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bulls' 111.6 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Chicago has put together a 29-6 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
  • The Bucks average 10.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.9 points and grabs 11.6 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.8 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
  • Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan averages enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 17.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks vs. Bulls Stats and Ranks

Bucks RankBucks StatBulls StatBulls Rank

11th

46.8

Field Goal %

48.0

3rd

11th

45.6

Field Goal % Allowed

47.4

26th

18th

1960

Assists

1958

19th

12th

1045

Turnovers

994

5th

13th

623

Steals

585

23rd

27th

326

Blocks

336

25th

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
