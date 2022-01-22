Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (28-15) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (28-19) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

The 112.0 points per game the Bucks score are just 3.2 more points than the Bulls allow (108.8).

Milwaukee is 26-4 when scoring more than 108.8 points.

Chicago has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 112.0 points.

The Bulls put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 108.1 the Bucks give up.

Chicago is 22-3 when it scores more than 108.1 points.

Milwaukee has a 22-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has an 18-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game to his statistics.

Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 11.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.1 per game.

Ball is the top shooter from distance for the Bulls, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Hornets L 103-99 Away 1/13/2022 Warriors W 118-99 Home 1/15/2022 Raptors L 103-96 Home 1/17/2022 Hawks L 121-114 Away 1/19/2022 Grizzlies W 126-114 Home 1/21/2022 Bulls - Home 1/22/2022 Kings - Home 1/26/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/28/2022 Knicks - Home 1/30/2022 Nuggets - Home 2/1/2022 Wizards - Home

