Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (28-15) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (28-19) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls
- The 112.0 points per game the Bucks score are just 3.2 more points than the Bulls allow (108.8).
- Milwaukee is 26-4 when scoring more than 108.8 points.
- Chicago has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Bulls put up an average of 111.2 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 108.1 the Bucks give up.
- Chicago is 22-3 when it scores more than 108.1 points.
- Milwaukee has a 22-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has an 18-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago has put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.8% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game to his statistics.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 11.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.1 per game.
- Ball is the top shooter from distance for the Bulls, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Hornets
L 103-99
Away
1/13/2022
Warriors
W 118-99
Home
1/15/2022
Raptors
L 103-96
Home
1/17/2022
Hawks
L 121-114
Away
1/19/2022
Grizzlies
W 126-114
Home
1/21/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/22/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/1/2022
Wizards
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Nets
L 138-112
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
L 138-96
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
L 114-112
Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
L 119-106
Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-104
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/24/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/26/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/28/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/30/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home