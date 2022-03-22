Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reaches around Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.8 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) host DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 27.7) and the Chicago Bulls (42-29) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

The 114.9 points per game the Bucks score are just 3.9 more points than the Bulls allow (111.0).

Milwaukee is 40-6 when scoring more than 111.0 points.

When Chicago allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 30-12.

The Bulls put up an average of 112.0 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 111.3 the Bucks give up.

Chicago is 28-8 when it scores more than 111.3 points.

Milwaukee is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.

The Bucks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Milwaukee has a 27-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Bulls' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Chicago has compiled a 30-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.8 points and pulls down 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan averages 27.7 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 3.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.

Zach LaVine is the top scorer from distance for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Hawks W 124-115 Home 3/12/2022 Warriors L 122-109 Away 3/14/2022 Jazz W 117-111 Away 3/16/2022 Kings W 135-126 Away 3/19/2022 Timberwolves L 138-119 Away 3/22/2022 Bulls - Home 3/24/2022 Wizards - Home 3/26/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/29/2022 76ers - Away 3/31/2022 Nets - Away 4/1/2022 Clippers - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule