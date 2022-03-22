Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reaches around Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.8 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) host DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 27.7) and the Chicago Bulls (42-29) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

  • The 114.9 points per game the Bucks score are just 3.9 more points than the Bulls allow (111.0).
  • Milwaukee is 40-6 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
  • When Chicago allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 30-12.
  • The Bulls put up an average of 112.0 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 111.3 the Bucks give up.
  • Chicago is 28-8 when it scores more than 111.3 points.
  • Milwaukee is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.
  • The Bucks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Milwaukee has a 27-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Bulls' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Chicago has compiled a 30-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.8 points and pulls down 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan averages 27.7 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 3.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine is the top scorer from distance for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Hawks

W 124-115

Home

3/12/2022

Warriors

L 122-109

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

W 117-111

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

W 135-126

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

L 138-119

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/24/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 101-91

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

L 112-103

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-110

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

L 129-102

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

W 113-99

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

