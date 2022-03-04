Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (39-23) face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (38-25) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at United Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-3.5
-
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks
- The 113.7 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.2 more points than the Bulls allow (110.5).
- Milwaukee has a 34-6 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.
- Chicago has a 26-8 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Bulls' 112.4 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 110.2 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 110.2 points, Chicago is 30-7.
- Milwaukee's record is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
- The Bucks pull down an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.3 points and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan averages 27.7 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.5 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
- DeRozan (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
(Sign up now for a free trial.)