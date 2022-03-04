Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (39-23) face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (38-25) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at United Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 -

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

The 113.7 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.2 more points than the Bulls allow (110.5).

Milwaukee has a 34-6 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.

Chicago has a 26-8 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Bulls' 112.4 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 110.2 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 110.2 points, Chicago is 30-7.

Milwaukee's record is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks pull down an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.3 points and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch