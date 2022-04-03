How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's top scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 28.0 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (45-33) host Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 29.6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-29) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks
- The Bulls record only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Bucks allow (111.9).
- Chicago is 29-8 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Milwaukee has a 30-6 record when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Bucks put up an average of 115.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 111.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Milwaukee is 44-8.
- Chicago's record is 32-13 when it allows fewer than 115.0 points.
- The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank second.
- The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Bucks.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
- Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he racks up 6.6 assists per game.
- Khris Middleton averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.4 per game.
