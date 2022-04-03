Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) loses control of the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 28.0 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (45-33) host Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 29.6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-29) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Center

United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

The Bulls record only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Bucks allow (111.9).

Chicago is 29-8 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Milwaukee has a 30-6 record when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.

The Bucks put up an average of 115.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 111.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Milwaukee is 44-8.

Chicago's record is 32-13 when it allows fewer than 115.0 points.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank second.

The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Bucks.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.0 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.

Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks Players to Watch