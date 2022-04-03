Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) loses control of the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) loses control of the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 28.0 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (45-33) host Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 29.6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-29) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

  • The Bulls record only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Bucks allow (111.9).
  • Chicago is 29-8 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 30-6 record when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.
  • The Bucks put up an average of 115.0 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 111.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Milwaukee is 44-8.
  • Chicago's record is 32-13 when it allows fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank second.
  • The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Bucks.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
  • Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he racks up 6.6 assists per game.
  • Khris Middleton averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
  • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.4 per game.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Grammy Awards
entertainment

How to Watch 64th Annual Grammy Awards

By Justin Carter3 minutes ago
USATSI_18005713
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's National Championship

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1006596387h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
imago1005375387h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

By Christine Brown18 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates as he makes a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skate during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate there win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy