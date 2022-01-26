Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (30-19) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -4 218.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

The Bucks score 112.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 102.3 the Cavaliers allow.

Milwaukee is 27-9 when scoring more than 102.3 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 29-11.

The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 108.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.2 points, Cleveland is 16-5.

Milwaukee's record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 12th.

The Bucks pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.2).

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.6 points and grabs 11.3 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch