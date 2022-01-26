Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (30-19) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-4
218.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bucks
- The Bucks score 112.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 102.3 the Cavaliers allow.
- Milwaukee is 27-9 when scoring more than 102.3 points.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 29-11.
- The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 108.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.2 points, Cleveland is 16-5.
- Milwaukee's record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 12th.
- The Bucks pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.2).
- The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.6 points and grabs 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland scores 19.7 points and adds 8.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.3 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
- Garland is the top shooter from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
