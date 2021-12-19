Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (19-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

    • The Cavaliers record only 0.3 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Bucks allow (106.9).
    • Cleveland has a 10-5 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 12-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Bucks' 110.7 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 101.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • Milwaukee has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.
    • Cleveland has an 18-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
    • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
    • Cleveland is 14-5 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
    • The Bucks' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • This season, Milwaukee has an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.0 points and distributes 7.4 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.9 points per game.
    • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo records 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.4 per game. He also scores 17.3 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Grayson Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bucks with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.6 per game).

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    W 115-92

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-106

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    W 105-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-89

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-114

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-97

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    L 116-112

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

