How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (19-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers record only 0.3 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Bucks allow (106.9).
- Cleveland has a 10-5 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
- Milwaukee has a 12-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Bucks' 110.7 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 101.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Milwaukee has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.
- Cleveland has an 18-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
- Cleveland is 14-5 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Bucks' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- This season, Milwaukee has an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.0 points and distributes 7.4 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.9 points per game.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo records 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.4 per game. He also scores 17.3 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bucks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.6 per game).
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
W 115-92
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-106
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
W 117-103
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
W 105-94
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
W 124-89
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
W 123-114
Away
12/12/2021
Knicks
W 112-97
Away
12/13/2021
Celtics
L 117-103
Away
12/15/2021
Pacers
W 114-99
Home
12/17/2021
Pelicans
L 116-112
Away
12/18/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
-
Away