The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (19-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers record only 0.3 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Bucks allow (106.9).

Cleveland has a 10-5 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Milwaukee has a 12-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.

The Bucks' 110.7 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 101.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.

Cleveland has an 18-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.

Cleveland is 14-5 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Bucks' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

This season, Milwaukee has an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.0 points and distributes 7.4 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo records 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.4 per game. He also scores 17.3 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bucks with 3.0 made threes per game.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.6 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Bulls W 115-92 Home 12/10/2021 Timberwolves W 123-106 Away 12/11/2021 Kings W 117-103 Home 12/13/2021 Heat W 105-94 Home 12/15/2021 Rockets W 124-89 Home 12/18/2021 Bucks - Away 12/19/2021 Hawks - Away 12/22/2021 Celtics - Away 12/26/2021 Raptors - Home 12/28/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/30/2021 Wizards - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule