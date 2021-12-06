Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-9) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

The 110.5 points per game the Bucks average are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.0).

Milwaukee has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 102.0 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 13-6.

The Cavaliers score only 1.8 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.4).

When it scores more than 106.4 points, Cleveland is 6-5.

Milwaukee has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.6 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Cleveland has put together a 10-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Nuggets W 120-109 Away 11/28/2021 Pacers W 118-100 Away 12/1/2021 Hornets W 127-125 Home 12/2/2021 Raptors L 97-93 Away 12/4/2021 Heat W 124-102 Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/8/2021 Heat - Away 12/10/2021 Rockets - Away 12/12/2021 Knicks - Away 12/13/2021 Celtics - Away 12/15/2021 Pacers - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule