Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-9) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers
- The 110.5 points per game the Bucks average are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.0).
- Milwaukee has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 102.0 points.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 13-6.
- The Cavaliers score only 1.8 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.4).
- When it scores more than 106.4 points, Cleveland is 6-5.
- Milwaukee has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.6 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Cleveland has put together a 10-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Nuggets
W 120-109
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
W 118-100
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
W 127-125
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
L 97-93
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
W 124-102
Home
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/12/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/13/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Magic
W 105-92
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
W 114-96
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
W 111-85
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
W 116-101
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
L 109-108
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home