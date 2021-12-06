Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-9) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

    • The 110.5 points per game the Bucks average are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.0).
    • Milwaukee has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 102.0 points.
    • When Cleveland allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 13-6.
    • The Cavaliers score only 1.8 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.4).
    • When it scores more than 106.4 points, Cleveland is 6-5.
    • Milwaukee has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.6 points.
    • This season, the Bucks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.
    • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
    • Cleveland has put together a 10-5 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 120-109

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    W 127-125

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-93

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    W 124-102

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    W 105-92

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 114-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    W 111-85

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-101

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    L 109-108

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

