Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (15-15) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA TV
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Mavericks

    Bucks vs Mavericks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -3

    209.5 points

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks score 110.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks give up.
    • When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.7 points, it is 19-3.
    • Dallas is 15-8 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 104.7 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 107.2 the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • Dallas is 9-2 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 23rd.
    • The Bucks average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.0 rebound per contest.
    • The Bucks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.6 assists per game while scoring 17.6 PPG.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Kristaps Porzingis with 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Brunson dishes out more assists than any other Dallas player with 5.2 per game. He also averages 15.3 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is consistent from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Porzingis (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) embrace after defeating the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy