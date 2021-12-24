Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (15-15) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3 209.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bucks

The Bucks score 110.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 104.7 the Mavericks give up.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.7 points, it is 19-3.

Dallas is 15-8 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 104.7 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 107.2 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Dallas is 9-2 when it scores more than 107.2 points.

Milwaukee has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.7 points.

The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 23rd.

The Bucks average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Bucks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 20th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.6 assists per game while scoring 17.6 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch