How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (48-29) will look to Luka Doncic (sixth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) when they try to overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo (first in league, 30.1) and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-28) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Mavericks

  • The 115.0 points per game the Bucks average are 10.7 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.3).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 104.3 points, it is 45-14.
  • Dallas has a 46-21 record when allowing fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Mavericks put up an average of 107.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • Dallas has put together a 23-3 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
  • Milwaukee is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
  • This season, the Bucks have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
  • Milwaukee is 37-4 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Mavericks' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Dallas is 34-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 30.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.6 PPG.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (27.7 per game), rebounds (9.0 per game), and assists (8.5 per game).
  • Doncic is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Doncic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Wizards

W 114-102

Home

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-102

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

W 118-116

Away

3/31/2022

Nets

W 120-119

Away

4/1/2022

Clippers

L 153-119

Home

4/3/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/5/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/8/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/10/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

L 116-95

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

W 114-100

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

W 128-110

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

W 120-112

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

L 135-103

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

