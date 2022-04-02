How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (48-29) will look to Luka Doncic (sixth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) when they try to overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo (first in league, 30.1) and the Milwaukee Bucks (48-28) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Mavericks
- The 115.0 points per game the Bucks average are 10.7 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.3).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 104.3 points, it is 45-14.
- Dallas has a 46-21 record when allowing fewer than 115.0 points.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 107.1 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Dallas has put together a 23-3 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
- Milwaukee is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- Milwaukee is 37-4 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Dallas is 34-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 30.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.6 PPG.
- Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (27.7 per game), rebounds (9.0 per game), and assists (8.5 per game).
- Doncic is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Doncic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/24/2022
Wizards
W 114-102
Home
3/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-102
Away
3/29/2022
76ers
W 118-116
Away
3/31/2022
Nets
W 120-119
Away
4/1/2022
Clippers
L 153-119
Home
4/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/5/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/7/2022
Celtics
-
Home
4/8/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/10/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Timberwolves
L 116-95
Away
3/27/2022
Jazz
W 114-100
Home
3/29/2022
Lakers
W 128-110
Home
3/30/2022
Cavaliers
W 120-112
Away
4/1/2022
Wizards
L 135-103
Away
4/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
4/6/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/8/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Spurs
-
Home