    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 27.2 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) visit Nikola Jokic (fourth, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (9-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Nuggets

    Bucks vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -3.5

    214 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks record 108.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 102.6 the Nuggets allow.
    • When Milwaukee scores more than 102.6 points, it is 10-2.
    • Denver has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Nuggets score an average of 102.4 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 106.4 the Bucks allow.
    • Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.4 points.
    • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.
    • The Bucks average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.4).
    • The Nuggets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.2 points, grabbing 11.7 rebounds and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
    • Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is dependable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
