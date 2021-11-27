Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 27.2 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) visit Nikola Jokic (fourth, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (9-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-3.5
214 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bucks
- The Bucks record 108.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 102.6 the Nuggets allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 102.6 points, it is 10-2.
- Denver has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Nuggets score an average of 102.4 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 106.4 the Bucks allow.
- Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Milwaukee has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.4 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.
- The Bucks average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.4).
- The Nuggets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.2 points, grabbing 11.7 rebounds and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton is dependable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)