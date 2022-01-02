Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) looks on as New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) brings the ball downcourt in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-28) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons

    • The Bucks score just 1.6 more points per game (111.6) than the Pistons give up (110.0).
    • Milwaukee is 22-2 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
    • Detroit is 4-14 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 100.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 107.4 the Bucks allow.
    • Detroit is 4-5 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • Milwaukee is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee has a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
    • The Pistons are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.0% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Detroit is 2-6 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Cade Cunningham's points (15.3 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
    • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.9 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
    • Saddiq Bey makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-95

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-113

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    W 127-110

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    W 136-118

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pelicans

    W 136-113

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    L 105-91

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    L 115-112

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Spurs

    L 144-109

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Knicks

    L 94-85

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Spurs

    W 117-116

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

