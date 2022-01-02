Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (5-28) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons
- The Bucks score just 1.6 more points per game (111.6) than the Pistons give up (110.0).
- Milwaukee is 22-2 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
- Detroit is 4-14 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 100.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 107.4 the Bucks allow.
- Detroit is 4-5 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Milwaukee is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.0% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit is 2-6 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (15.3 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.9 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Mavericks
W 102-95
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
W 117-113
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
W 127-110
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
W 136-118
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
W 136-113
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/13/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Knicks
L 105-91
Away
12/23/2021
Heat
L 115-112
Away
12/26/2021
Spurs
L 144-109
Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
L 94-85
Home
1/1/2022
Spurs
W 117-116
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/6/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/8/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/12/2022
Suns
-
Home