Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-5) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks
- The Pistons put up 15.7 fewer points per game (96.2) than the Bucks allow (111.9).
- The Bucks' 108.3 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 107.2 the Pistons allow.
- When it scores more than 107.2 points, Milwaukee is 3-1.
- Detroit is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.
- The Pistons pull down an average of 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bucks by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons leader in rebounds and assist is Saddiq Bey, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and distributes 2.8 assists per game along with scoring 15.8 points per contest.
- Detroit's leading scorer is Jerami Grant, who tallies 16.0 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Detroit leader in both steals and blocks is Grant, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is dependable from distance and leads the Bucks with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Khris Middleton (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.7 per game).
How To Watch
