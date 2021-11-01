Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-5) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks

The Pistons put up 15.7 fewer points per game (96.2) than the Bucks allow (111.9).

The Bucks' 108.3 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 107.2 the Pistons allow.

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Milwaukee is 3-1.

Detroit is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.

The Pistons pull down an average of 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bucks by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons leader in rebounds and assist is Saddiq Bey, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and distributes 2.8 assists per game along with scoring 15.8 points per contest.

Detroit's leading scorer is Jerami Grant, who tallies 16.0 points a game in addition to his 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Detroit leader in both steals and blocks is Grant, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Bucks Players to Watch