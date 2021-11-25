How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-13) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons
- The 108.6 points per game the Bucks average are just 0.8 more points than the Pistons allow (107.8).
- Milwaukee is 9-2 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- Detroit has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Pistons put up 8.0 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Bucks give up (107.1).
- Detroit has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
- Milwaukee is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.
- The Bucks make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).
- Milwaukee has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.
- The Pistons have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, Detroit has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant scores 19.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cory Joseph with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
- Grant averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Killian Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
L 120-100
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
W 109-102
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
W 96-89
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
W 117-108
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
W 123-92
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Kings
L 129-107
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
W 97-89
Home
11/19/2021
Warriors
L 105-102
Home
11/21/2021
Lakers
L 121-116
Home
11/23/2021
Heat
L 100-92
Home
11/24/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/30/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/2/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/6/2021
Thunder
-
Home