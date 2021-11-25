Nov 22, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) reaches for the loose ball between Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-13) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons

The 108.6 points per game the Bucks average are just 0.8 more points than the Pistons allow (107.8).

Milwaukee is 9-2 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Detroit has a 3-6 record when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Pistons put up 8.0 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Bucks give up (107.1).

Detroit has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.

Milwaukee is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.

The Bucks make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).

Milwaukee has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Detroit has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant scores 19.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.

The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cory Joseph with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).

Grant averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Killian Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Hawks L 120-100 Away 11/17/2021 Lakers W 109-102 Home 11/19/2021 Thunder W 96-89 Home 11/20/2021 Magic W 117-108 Home 11/22/2021 Magic W 123-92 Home 11/24/2021 Pistons - Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/28/2021 Pacers - Away 12/1/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Raptors - Away 12/4/2021 Heat - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule