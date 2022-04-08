Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) handles the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) will visit the Detroit Pistons (23-57) after winning three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 228.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks

The Bucks record 115.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 112.3 the Pistons allow.

Milwaukee has a 42-6 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 115.2 points, it is 16-32.

The Pistons' 104.9 points per game are 7.0 fewer points than the 111.9 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 111.9 points, Detroit is 13-10.

Milwaukee has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.9 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 25th.

The Bucks pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (11.0).

The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.4 points and pulls down 11.4 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.2 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch