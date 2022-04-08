Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) will visit the Detroit Pistons (23-57) after winning three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-6.5
228.5 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks
- The Bucks record 115.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 112.3 the Pistons allow.
- Milwaukee has a 42-6 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 115.2 points, it is 16-32.
- The Pistons' 104.9 points per game are 7.0 fewer points than the 111.9 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 111.9 points, Detroit is 13-10.
- Milwaukee has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.9 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 25th.
- The Bucks pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (11.0).
- The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.4 points and pulls down 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.2 PPG scoring average.
- Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham scores 17.5 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)