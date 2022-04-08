Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) handles the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) will visit the Detroit Pistons (23-57) after winning three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pistons

Bucks

-6.5

228.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks

  • The Bucks record 115.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 112.3 the Pistons allow.
  • Milwaukee has a 42-6 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 115.2 points, it is 16-32.
  • The Pistons' 104.9 points per game are 7.0 fewer points than the 111.9 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.9 points, Detroit is 13-10.
  • Milwaukee has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.9 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 25th.
  • The Bucks pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (11.0).
  • The Pistons are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.4 points and pulls down 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.2 PPG scoring average.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham scores 17.5 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

