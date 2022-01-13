Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (30-10) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-17) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Warriors

  • The 111.8 points per game the Bucks record are 10.5 more points than the Warriors allow (101.3).
  • Milwaukee has a 25-8 record when putting up more than 101.3 points.
  • Golden State has a 26-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Warriors score just 1.8 more points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow (108.0).
  • When it scores more than 108.0 points, Golden State is 21-0.
  • Milwaukee has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.
  • This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
  • Milwaukee has a 25-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Warriors' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Golden State is 25-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Curry counts for 26.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's squad.
  • Curry is consistent from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.0 made threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.2 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Pistons

L 115-106

Home

1/5/2022

Raptors

L 117-111

Home

1/7/2022

Nets

W 121-109

Away

1/8/2022

Hornets

L 114-106

Away

1/10/2022

Hornets

L 103-99

Away

1/13/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/17/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/21/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/22/2022

Kings

-

Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Heat

W 115-108

Home

1/5/2022

Mavericks

L 99-82

Away

1/6/2022

Pelicans

L 101-96

Away

1/9/2022

Cavaliers

W 96-82

Home

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

