Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (30-10) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-17) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Warriors

The 111.8 points per game the Bucks record are 10.5 more points than the Warriors allow (101.3).

Milwaukee has a 25-8 record when putting up more than 101.3 points.

Golden State has a 26-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors score just 1.8 more points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow (108.0).

When it scores more than 108.0 points, Golden State is 21-0.

Milwaukee has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

Milwaukee has a 25-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Warriors' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

Golden State is 25-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.

Curry counts for 26.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's squad.

Curry is consistent from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.0 made threes per game.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.2 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Pistons L 115-106 Home 1/5/2022 Raptors L 117-111 Home 1/7/2022 Nets W 121-109 Away 1/8/2022 Hornets L 114-106 Away 1/10/2022 Hornets L 103-99 Away 1/13/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Raptors - Home 1/17/2022 Hawks - Away 1/19/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/21/2022 Bulls - Home 1/22/2022 Kings - Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule