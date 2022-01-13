How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (30-10) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-17) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Warriors
- The 111.8 points per game the Bucks record are 10.5 more points than the Warriors allow (101.3).
- Milwaukee has a 25-8 record when putting up more than 101.3 points.
- Golden State has a 26-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Warriors score just 1.8 more points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow (108.0).
- When it scores more than 108.0 points, Golden State is 21-0.
- Milwaukee has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- Milwaukee has a 25-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Warriors' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
- Golden State is 25-2 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Curry counts for 26.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's squad.
- Curry is consistent from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.0 made threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.2 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Pistons
L 115-106
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
L 117-111
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
W 121-109
Away
1/8/2022
Hornets
L 114-106
Away
1/10/2022
Hornets
L 103-99
Away
1/13/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/17/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/21/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/22/2022
Kings
-
Home
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Heat
W 115-108
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
L 99-82
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
L 101-96
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
W 96-82
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-108
Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/18/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/20/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Rockets
-
Home