Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (first, 29.7 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) visit Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (45-22) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2 238 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bucks

The 114.6 points per game the Bucks put up are 9.7 more points than the Warriors allow (104.9).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.9 points, it is 39-11.

Golden State is 41-10 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Warriors' 111.2 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 110.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Golden State is 31-7 when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Milwaukee is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.

The Bucks grab 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.7).

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.7 points and 11.5 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch