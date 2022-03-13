Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (first, 29.7 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) visit Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (45-22) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Warriors

Bucks vs Warriors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-2

238 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bucks

  • The 114.6 points per game the Bucks put up are 9.7 more points than the Warriors allow (104.9).
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 104.9 points, it is 39-11.
  • Golden State is 41-10 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Warriors' 111.2 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 110.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • Golden State is 31-7 when it scores more than 110.5 points.
  • Milwaukee is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
  • The Bucks grab 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.7).
  • The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.7 points and 11.5 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Curry puts up enough points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is reliable from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
  • Curry (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) congratulates Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after he made a 3 point basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks on in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) and FC Dallas forward Jader Rafael Obrian (8) fight for possession during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
USATSI_15873685 (1)
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, Championship: Kettle Moraine vs. Appleton East

By Kristofer Habbas46 seconds ago
USATSI_17880300
College Basketball

How to Watch the Southland Tournament, Final: Texas A&M-CC vs. Southeastern Louisiana

By Alex Barth46 seconds ago
imago1009918557h
Liga MX

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. América

By Rafael Urbina46 seconds ago
Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) skates back to his bench as Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) is congratulated by center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) after he scored his third goal of the game on an empty Minnesota Wild net late in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) go after the ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy