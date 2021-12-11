Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (8-16) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-10) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Rockets

    Bucks vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -9

    226.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bucks

    • The 110.3 points per game the Bucks put up are the same as the Rockets give up.
    • Milwaukee has a 14-1 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.
    • Houston is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Rockets score an average of 105.5 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.
    • Houston has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Milwaukee's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.
    • The Bucks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.0 rebound per contest.
    • The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.1 assists per game while scoring 16.1 PPG.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 5.8 per game. He also scores 12.8 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy