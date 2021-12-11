Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (8-16) will look to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-10) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9 226.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bucks

The 110.3 points per game the Bucks put up are the same as the Rockets give up.

Milwaukee has a 14-1 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.

Houston is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Rockets score an average of 105.5 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Milwaukee's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.5 points.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.

The Bucks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.0 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.1 assists per game while scoring 16.1 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch