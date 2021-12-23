Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) take on the Houston Rockets (10-21) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Rockets

    • The Bucks record 110.0 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 113.5 the Rockets allow.
    • Milwaukee has a 14-0 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 110.0 points, it is 5-7.
    • The Rockets' 106.8 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bucks allow.
    • Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • Milwaukee is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Bucks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
    • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.
    • The Rockets' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.0%).
    • Houston is 9-9 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 17.3 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood collects 16.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.3 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-97

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    L 116-112

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 119-90

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    W 132-126

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 124-89

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    L 116-103

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-118

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

