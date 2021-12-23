Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) take on the Houston Rockets (10-21) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Rockets

The Bucks record 110.0 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 113.5 the Rockets allow.

Milwaukee has a 14-0 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 110.0 points, it is 5-7.

The Rockets' 106.8 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bucks allow.

Houston has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Milwaukee is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 106.8 points.

The Bucks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.

The Rockets' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

Houston is 9-9 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while also scoring 17.3 points per contest.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood collects 16.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.3 assists per game.

Eric Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Knicks W 112-97 Away 12/13/2021 Celtics L 117-103 Away 12/15/2021 Pacers W 114-99 Home 12/17/2021 Pelicans L 116-112 Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers L 119-90 Home 12/22/2021 Rockets - Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/25/2021 Celtics - Home 12/28/2021 Magic - Away 12/30/2021 Magic - Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule