    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) visit the Indiana Pacers (1-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pacers

    Bucks vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -2

    230 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks

    • Last year, the Bucks put up only 4.8 more points per game (120.1) than the Pacers gave up (115.3).
    • Milwaukee had a 34-10 record last season when putting up more than 115.3 points.
    • Indiana had a 28-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 120.1 points.
    • The Pacers' 115.3 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 114.2 points last season, Indiana went 23-10.
    • Milwaukee went 36-5 last season when it gave up fewer than 115.3 points.
    • The Bucks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pacers finished 24th.
    • The Bucks averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Pacers by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.
    • The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bucks finished 12th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday dished out 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
    • Khris Middleton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Holiday averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Brook Lopez compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last season.
    • Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Brogdon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Canada Women's Hockey
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005616
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pacers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17022621
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Hornets

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011993
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Senators

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011706
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Rangers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015360
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Sabres

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy