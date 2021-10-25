Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) visit the Indiana Pacers (1-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2 230 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks

Last year, the Bucks put up only 4.8 more points per game (120.1) than the Pacers gave up (115.3).

Milwaukee had a 34-10 record last season when putting up more than 115.3 points.

Indiana had a 28-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 120.1 points.

The Pacers' 115.3 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 114.2 points last season, Indiana went 23-10.

Milwaukee went 36-5 last season when it gave up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Bucks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pacers finished 24th.

The Bucks averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Pacers by 1.3 rebounds per contest last season.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bucks finished 12th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.

Jrue Holiday dished out 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.

Khris Middleton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Holiday averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Brook Lopez compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch