Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-2
216 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks
- The 109.5 points per game the Bucks put up are just 3.7 more points than the Pacers allow (105.8).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 105.8 points, it is 11-2.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 7-5.
- The Pacers score only 1.5 more points per game (108.0) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.5).
- Indiana has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Milwaukee has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Pacers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
- The Bucks grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average (10.2).
- The Pacers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Antetokounmpo is a standout on the defensive end for Milwaukee, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon racks up 20.7 points and tacks on 6.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 3.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Justin Holiday is the top shooter from distance for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 3.0 per game.
How To Watch
