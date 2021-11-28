Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2 216 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bucks

The 109.5 points per game the Bucks put up are just 3.7 more points than the Pacers allow (105.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 105.8 points, it is 11-2.

When Indiana allows fewer than 109.5 points, it is 7-5.

The Pacers score only 1.5 more points per game (108.0) than the Bucks give up to opponents (106.5).

Indiana has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Milwaukee has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks grab 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average (10.2).

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo is a standout on the defensive end for Milwaukee, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch