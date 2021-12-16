Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-11) will host the Indiana Pacers (12-17) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pacers

The Pacers put up just 0.9 more points per game (107.8) than the Bucks give up (106.9).

Indiana has a 9-6 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Milwaukee is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Bucks score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 106.0 the Pacers allow.

Milwaukee has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.

Indiana's record is 10-8 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 11-9 overall.

The Bucks are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.5% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee is 14-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.0 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.6 points a contest.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo collects 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he records 6.2 assists per game.

Grayson Allen is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Jrue Holiday with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.6 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Heat L 113-104 Home 12/6/2021 Wizards W 116-110 Home 12/8/2021 Knicks W 122-102 Home 12/10/2021 Mavericks W 106-93 Home 12/13/2021 Warriors L 102-100 Home 12/15/2021 Bucks - Away 12/16/2021 Pistons - Home 12/21/2021 Heat - Away 12/23/2021 Rockets - Home 12/26/2021 Bulls - Away 12/29/2021 Hornets - Home

Bucks Upcoming Schedule