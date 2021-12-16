Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (18-11) will host the Indiana Pacers (12-17) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pacers
- The Pacers put up just 0.9 more points per game (107.8) than the Bucks give up (106.9).
- Indiana has a 9-6 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
- Milwaukee is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Bucks score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 106.0 the Pacers allow.
- Milwaukee has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Indiana's record is 10-8 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 11-9 overall.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.5% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
- Milwaukee is 14-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.0 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
- Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.6 points a contest.
- The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo collects 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he records 6.2 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Jrue Holiday with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.6 per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Heat
L 113-104
Home
12/6/2021
Wizards
W 116-110
Home
12/8/2021
Knicks
W 122-102
Home
12/10/2021
Mavericks
W 106-93
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
L 102-100
Home
12/15/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
W 112-104
Home
12/8/2021
Heat
L 113-104
Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
W 123-114
Away
12/12/2021
Knicks
W 112-97
Away
12/13/2021
Celtics
L 117-103
Away
12/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/17/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/18/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home