Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (18-11) will host the Indiana Pacers (12-17) after winning eight home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pacers

    • The Pacers put up just 0.9 more points per game (107.8) than the Bucks give up (106.9).
    • Indiana has a 9-6 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
    • Milwaukee is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Bucks score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 106.0 the Pacers allow.
    • Milwaukee has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
    • Indiana's record is 10-8 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.
    • This season, the Pacers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
    • In games Indiana shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 11-9 overall.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.5% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Milwaukee is 14-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers leader in points and assists is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.0 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.6 points a contest.
    • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Holiday, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo collects 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he records 6.2 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Jrue Holiday with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.6 per game.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Heat

    L 113-104

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-110

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Knicks

    W 122-102

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Mavericks

    W 106-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Warriors

    L 102-100

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 112-104

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-114

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-97

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
