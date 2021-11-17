How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Lakers
- The Bucks average 107.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Lakers give up.
- Milwaukee is 5-1 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- When Los Angeles allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 3-3.
- The Lakers score an average of 109.8 points per game, the same as the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Milwaukee has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.
- The Bucks make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- Los Angeles is 7-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.8 threes per game.
- Antetokounmpo is a standout on the defensive end for Milwaukee, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook's assist statline leads Los Angeles; he dishes out 8.3 assists per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.1 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Wizards
L 101-94
Away
11/9/2021
76ers
W 118-109
Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
W 112-100
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
L 122-113
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
L 120-100
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
W 126-123
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
W 120-117
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
L 107-83
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
W 114-106
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
L 121-103
Home
11/17/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/21/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/23/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Kings
-
Home