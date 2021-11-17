Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (13) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Lakers

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Lakers

The Bucks average 107.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Lakers give up.

Milwaukee is 5-1 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 3-3.

The Lakers score an average of 109.8 points per game, the same as the Bucks give up to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Milwaukee has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.

The Bucks make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

Los Angeles is 7-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.8 threes per game.

Antetokounmpo is a standout on the defensive end for Milwaukee, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook's assist statline leads Los Angeles; he dishes out 8.3 assists per game.

Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.1 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Wizards L 101-94 Away 11/9/2021 76ers W 118-109 Away 11/10/2021 Knicks W 112-100 Away 11/12/2021 Celtics L 122-113 Away 11/14/2021 Hawks L 120-100 Away 11/17/2021 Lakers - Home 11/19/2021 Thunder - Home 11/20/2021 Magic - Home 11/22/2021 Magic - Home 11/24/2021 Pistons - Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule