    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (13) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (8-7) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Lakers

    • The Bucks average 107.9 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Lakers give up.
    • Milwaukee is 5-1 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
    • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 3-3.
    • The Lakers score an average of 109.8 points per game, the same as the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Bucks make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
    • Los Angeles is 7-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.8 threes per game.
    • Antetokounmpo is a standout on the defensive end for Milwaukee, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook's assist statline leads Los Angeles; he dishes out 8.3 assists per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.1 per game).

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-94

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    L 122-113

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    L 120-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    W 126-123

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    W 120-117

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 107-83

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    W 114-106

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bulls

    L 121-103

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

