Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) will look to continue a six-game road winning streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (27-19) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

  • The Bucks put up 111.7 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 107.9 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 107.9 points, it is 25-5.
  • Memphis is 25-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
  • The Grizzlies' 111.8 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Memphis is 23-2 when it scores more than 108.0 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has a 21-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Memphis has put together a 26-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.5 points and 11.2 boards per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.4 PPG scoring average.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant's points (24.4 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams' stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.1 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Hornets

L 114-106

Away

1/10/2022

Hornets

L 103-99

Away

1/13/2022

Warriors

W 118-99

Home

1/15/2022

Raptors

L 103-96

Home

1/17/2022

Hawks

L 121-114

Away

1/19/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/21/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/22/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Away

1/11/2022

Warriors

W 116-108

Home

1/13/2022

Timberwolves

W 116-108

Home

1/14/2022

Mavericks

L 112-85

Home

1/17/2022

Bulls

W 119-106

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/26/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/28/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wizards

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy