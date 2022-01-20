Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) will look to continue a six-game road winning streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (27-19) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

The Bucks put up 111.7 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 107.9 the Grizzlies give up.

When Milwaukee scores more than 107.9 points, it is 25-5.

Memphis is 25-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.

The Grizzlies' 111.8 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Memphis is 23-2 when it scores more than 108.0 points.

Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 21-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has put together a 26-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.5 points and 11.2 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.4 PPG scoring average.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant's points (24.4 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.

Steven Adams' stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Desmond Bane is the top scorer from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.1 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Hornets L 114-106 Away 1/10/2022 Hornets L 103-99 Away 1/13/2022 Warriors W 118-99 Home 1/15/2022 Raptors L 103-96 Home 1/17/2022 Hawks L 121-114 Away 1/19/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/21/2022 Bulls - Home 1/22/2022 Kings - Home 1/26/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/28/2022 Knicks - Home 1/30/2022 Nuggets - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule