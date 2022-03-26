Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the third quarter\ at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (46-27) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-23) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Bucks

  • The Grizzlies score 115.1 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 111.0 the Bucks give up.
  • When Memphis puts up more than 111.0 points, it is 42-7.
  • Milwaukee has a 38-12 record when giving up fewer than 115.1 points.
  • The Bucks score 5.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Grizzlies allow (109.4).
  • Milwaukee has put together a 42-7 record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.
  • Memphis' record is 43-8 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Grizzlies pull down an average of 14.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bucks by 4.0 rebounds per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Antetokounmpo holds the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.
  • Khris Middleton is reliable from distance and leads the Bucks with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
