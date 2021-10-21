Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) face the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    Heat

    -2.5

    223.5 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks

    • Last year, the Heat recorded 108.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks gave up.
    • Miami went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 114.2 points.
    • Milwaukee had a 22-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Bucks scored an average of 120.1 points per game last year, 12.0 more points than the 108.1 the Heat gave up to opponents.
    • Milwaukee went 42-18 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami went 37-19 last season when it gave up fewer than 120.1 points.
    • The Heat were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bucks ranked second.
    • The Heat averaged 8.1 offensive boards per game, 2.2 rebounds fewer than the Bucks.
    • The Bucks were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Heat finished 29th.

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
    • Duncan Robinson knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo notched 1.0 block per contest.

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday distributed 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
    • Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Holiday and Brook Lopez were defensive standouts last season, with Holiday averaging 1.6 steals per game and Lopez collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

