Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) face the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-2.5
223.5 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks
- Last year, the Heat recorded 108.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks gave up.
- Miami went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 114.2 points.
- Milwaukee had a 22-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Bucks scored an average of 120.1 points per game last year, 12.0 more points than the 108.1 the Heat gave up to opponents.
- Milwaukee went 42-18 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Miami went 37-19 last season when it gave up fewer than 120.1 points.
- The Heat were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bucks ranked second.
- The Heat averaged 8.1 offensive boards per game, 2.2 rebounds fewer than the Bucks.
- The Bucks were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Heat finished 29th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
- Duncan Robinson knocked down 3.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo notched 1.0 block per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Jrue Holiday distributed 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
- Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Holiday and Brook Lopez were defensive standouts last season, with Holiday averaging 1.6 steals per game and Lopez collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.
